Cleveland minister wanted by U.S. marshals for sex with minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Prophet R.L. Bynoe AKA, Taj Mahal Frazer.

Bynoe is a suspect in an investigation into unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He is also wanted for making false statements to federal law enforcement officers.

According to a press release, Bynoe is a convicted drug offender.

Bynoe is in his mid-40s and about 6’1″ tall and 220 lbs.

Bynoe runs both the Shiloh New Life Tabernacle Center and the Prophet Bynoe Ministries in the Cleveland area.

If you have any information in reference to Taj Mahal Frazer AKA The Prophet R.L. Bynoe, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.