Cleveland man says someone stole his puppy from outside his home

CLEVELAND- A Cleveland man is calling on the community to help find his puppy named Jake, who he says was stolen from outside his Cleveland home.

Benjamin Sprouse says the theft was caught on camera, and he believes the thieves had been canvassing the area. He says he has surveillance video showing the suspects' vehicle driving by more than once.

In the video, you can see a vehicle slow down, and open the passenger-side door. The dog comes around the side and then gets into the vehicle and the driver takes off. This happened on W97th St. just over a week ago.

Jake, a black and white pit/Shepherd mix, was last seen on video surveillance on March 3 wearing a blue collar with green paw prints. Sprouse says he let out the pup to use the bathroom, then grew concerned when Jake didn't come back.

He looked at surveillance video and saw someone take off with the animal.

Sprouse told FOX 8 News he just wants his beloved pup back with "no questions asked."

The family is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to Jake's safe return. Sprouse says some Cleveland police officers have, on their own time, been helping to try and find the puppy.

