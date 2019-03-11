Cleveland firefighters battle Cleveland PD and UFC Heavyweight champ in pancake eating contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - UFC Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic joined Cleveland PD in the 13th annual Cleveland Police vs. Cleveland Fire pancake eating contest.

The groups chowed down Monday at the Steelyard IHOP.

The event kicks off Free Pancake Day - Flip it Forward for Kids, Tuesday, March 12.

You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes Tuesday and make a donation.

Locally, that raises money for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Nationally, the funds go to the Children's Miracle Network.

Cleveland firefighters took home bragging rights once again.

Firefighters remain undefeated in the challenge.