Cleveland councilman calls for charges as more cars stolen with children in back seats

CLEVELAND– A veteran Cleveland councilman is demanding action after a FOX 8 I-Team report left him disgusted by the number of parents leaving children alone in running cars.

Councilman Mike Polensek is calling on police to start filing charges against parents or guardians for leaving kids in running cars. It’s in light of recent cases of thieves jumping in and driving away with those vehicles while children have been in the back seats.

One case happened last week outside a convenience store. A woman stole a car with a child in the back seat and citizens stopped the thief.

And last week, the I-Team revealed police video of officers chasing down a man who’d stolen a car with a child left inside as the mother went into a gas station.

Councilman Polensek wrote a letter to the safety director, the police chief and the city Prosecutor. He wants child endangering charges against parents or guardians in these kinds of cases.

“Parents/adults must he held responsible for the safety of their children,” Polensek wrote.