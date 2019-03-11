Browns release tight end Darren Fells

Posted 1:54 pm, March 11, 2019

Darren Fells #88 celebrates his touchdown with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns released tight end Darren Fells, the team announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old came to Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent last season. He started in 11 games, and logged 11 receptions and three touchdowns.

Fells was undrafted in 2013 and eventually signed with the Cardinals. He spent three seasons with Arizona before going to Detroit.

