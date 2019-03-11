Awesome act caught on video when resource officer sings to scared student

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A California teacher captured the most heartwarming act on video when a school resource officer spotted a young student having a hard time.

ABC News reports that the student is in middle school and in a class for students with moderate to severe disabilities.

In the video, the little girl is holding her Kermit the Frog stuffed animal and standing by the door struggling with going outside.

“She was just having hard time transitioning from the hallway to outside,” said teacher Meaghan King, who filmed the video. “Transitions are tough.”

School resource officer Chris Morrison noticed what was happening and stopped to sing to her. She chose Kermit’s 1997 song, “Rainbow Connection.”

Besides being a long-time police officer, Morrison spent 12 years as a teacher working with high-risk students.

“She’s a very special soul,” said Assistant Principal Jessica Romero. “She comes to everything she does with heart, with empathy, and perspective, and is able to kind of build that rapport with students.”

