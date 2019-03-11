April baby giraffe watch update: Maybe ‘candy & pickles’ will help?!

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — All eyes are on the world’s favorite giraffe.. once again!

It was right around this time in 2017 that millions of people fell in love with April the giraffe and waited for her baby to born, which was LIVE streamed.

Now, almost two years after the birth of sweet baby Taj, we wait for April’s 5th calf to arrive.

Animal Adventure Park in New York, where April lives, has been giving updates each night on how she’s progressing.

Here is Monday evening’s update from the park’s Facebook page:

“This afternoon, teams assembled at the park based on Giraffe Cam & Keeper observations of what appeared to be contractions, with “pushing”. Every few minutes, April would extend her tail and her back end would bulge an additional couple inches away from the body due to pressure. This was observed repeatedly, along with discharge – prompting cleaning, bedding, and preparedness. Lo and behold, April was being April. Her udders are full. Back end in full swell. Discharge is being observed. Nothing left to do but PUSH! In the spirit of wanting to “assist” April with advancing, Dr Tim has returned to tried and true induction science – Candy & Pickles! He says close, I say Imminent.

Tomato – Tomata! In truth, April is well. The pregnancy is predictably unpredictable, and we turn out the lights another night to see what the evening and morning hours bring.”

