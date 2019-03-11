× Akron police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run accident

AKRON-Akron police are asking for help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 900 block of East Archwood Avenue. When they arrived, officers discovered a 42-year-old man in the road.

According to a police report, the victim was walking in the roadway when a vehicle traveling westbound on East Archwood Avenue, struck the man and dragged him across South Arlington Street.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released pending positive identification.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Traffic Bureau at 330-375-2506.