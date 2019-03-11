‘A little to the left,’ April the giraffe ‘pinning’ tail for the big moment



HARPURSVILLE, New York – The world’s most famous giraffe is keeping things interesting.

After what looked like a weekend delivery, mom-to-be April has a lot of people watching and waiting.

The world-famous giraffe gained her fame in 2017 when the birth of her calf Tajiri was streamed live.

The Animal Adventure Park reports the keeper and April’s doctor had normal interactions with the giraffe Sunday.

The park say the slight jumps you see on the camera are the result of pressure and calf kicks.

“Promising and new is that April’s tail is now hanging and pinning to the left a bit, which is appropriate and expected positioning for the big moment,” the park wrote in a Facebook post.