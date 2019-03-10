WATCH LIVE: Winds settling down overnight but a breezy Monday follows

Posted 6:11 pm, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05PM, March 10, 2019

CLEVELAND — The winds will settle down a bit Sunday night, however they may still keep you awake as we could see some wind gusts up to 28 to 30 mph overnight.

Your evening forecast, though windy, is rather dry with temperatures hitting the upper 30s.

We remain dry for the next couple of days, however your Monday will be a bit breezy and chilly with a high of 38.

Luckily, we’ll see a mid-week warm up, with our next system moving in Wednesday night.

Here’s a look at your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

