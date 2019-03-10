Wind gusts overnight followed by a breezy Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We’ll still be seeing wind gusts overnight Sunday, but these gusts will be in the 20-25 mph range instead of the 40-50 mph we saw Saturday night. We’ll also slowly start seeing less clouds as they’ll be thinning out by Monday morning.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Good news is that you won’t have to battle any rain until Wednesday night and Thursday. The bad news is we stay very cold until the middle of the week. Wednesday will be warmer and is still the Pick Day of the Week!

This warm up is short lived and colder air will come back into place by the weekend. It sticks around until the following Wednesday. For you snow lovers: there is no significant snow coming this week.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

