× Willoughby Hills police search for suspects in ATM smash and grab

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Willoughby Hills detectives are investigating a smash and grab of an ATM that happened around 4:30 Sunday morning at the CVS on Chardon Road.

Police Chief Christopher Collins told FOX 8 that it appears four males smashed “right through the wall of the building then out the front doors.”

No one was injured.

The suspects were gone before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Willoughby Hills police as soon as possible.