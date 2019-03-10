Teenager contacts South Euclid police after mother issues disciplinary action for his poor grades

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Officers in South Euclid were called to a home Sunday after a teenager claimed his mother kicked him out of the home, when actually she was just trying to discipline him.

According to South Euclid Police Department’s Facebook post, a 15-year-old had contacted authorities, claiming his mother kicked him out of the house.

Upon arrival officers learned the teen was allowed to enter the Okalona Road home at any time, but he had to give his mother cell phone.

The mother told authorities the teen’s grades were currently D’s and F’s and she suspected her son’s cell phone use was a “significant factor in his recent poor performance at school.”

However, the boy’s father, who does not live at the residence, wanted the teen to have the cell phone.

Police reportedly explained that the mother had the right to invoke discipline in her home, including taking the cell phone.

Police said the father left the home with the boy’s cell phone.

The parents will allegedly coordinate a time to return it if and when the teen’s grades improve.