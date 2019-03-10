Stage 4 cancer patient says police raided his hospital room for marijuana



BOLIVAR, Missouri – A Stage 4 cancer patient is making headlines because of a video of officer’s searching his hospital room, where he was undergoing treatment.

Nolan Sousley streamed the search on Facebook live on March 7 from his hospital bed in Bolivar, Missouri.

The officer in the video tells Sousley they’re searching his room in a response to a call.

Polce said someone called and said the room smelled like marijuana.

Ultimately, the officer found CBD oil, which is legal. Officers didn’t write any tickets.

Sousley was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer Memorial Day weekend.

According to FOX 2, Bolivar City Attorney Donald Brown said the city and the police chief are investigating the incident.

The Bolivar Police Department has removed its Facebook page because of threats.