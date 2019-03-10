‘She is still grieving,’ Animal rescue escorts dog to owner’s funeral

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma – A dog found by her dead owner’s side was escorted to his funeral this week.

Arthur was Sam’s best friend.

Arthur’s funeral was Saturday, and the animal rescue that has taken in Sam wanted to make sure the Labrador retriever got to say her final goodbyes.

1 Day Ranch says Sam saw Arthur in his casket and understood that he was no longer there.

“She has been grieving, she is still grieving,” 1 Day Ranch founder Maeghan Olsen said in an interview with KWTV.

When removed from her home and her master’s side, “She cried and howled the entire way back here from her home,” said Olsen.

1 Day Ranch says they’ll explore foster options for Sam, but if she is happier at the ranch, then she can stay there.