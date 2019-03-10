× ‘Santa Barbara’ & ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor, Jed Allan, dies at 84

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Santa Barbara and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, Jed Allan, died at age 84 Saturday in Palm Desert, California, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my father’s passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others,” his son wrote on Facebook.

According to EW, Allan got his first role in “daytime dramas” back in 1963 when he portrayed Edward L. Quatermaine III on General Hospital.

In 1977 he joined Days of Our Lives as Don Craig.

He also reportedly held roles on Lassie, Columbo, Mod Squad, Love, American Styleand Adam-12.

Allan joined the cast of Santa Barbara in 1985.

In 1994, he went to primetime television to portray Rush, Steve Sanders’ dad, on FOX’s Beverly Hills, 90210 for five years.

He also hosted Celebrity Bowling during the 70’s, according to the news outlet.