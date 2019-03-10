× Recall issued for Chef Boyardee products

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products may contain milk and wheat and are not declared on the product label.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products.

The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019.

This recalled item is the 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom of the bowl.

