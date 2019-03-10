Recall issued for Chef Boyardee products

Posted 1:25 pm, March 10, 2019, by

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products may contain milk and wheat and are not declared on the product label.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products.

The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019.

This recalled item is the 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom of the bowl.

For more information, click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.