One shot in dispute at Beachwood Place Mall
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Beachwood police have released details on a shooting that took place Saturday night at Beachwood Place Mall.
Around 8:30 p.m., mall security officers and Beachwood police officers say a man was injured in the parking lot of the mall.
According to a press release, the man said he had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim knew the suspect.
Detectives are searching for the gunman.
