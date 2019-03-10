One shot in dispute at Beachwood Place Mall

Posted 7:13 am, March 10, 2019, by

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Beachwood police have released details on a shooting that took place Saturday night at Beachwood Place Mall.

Around 8:30 p.m., mall security officers and Beachwood police officers say a man was injured in the parking lot of the mall.

According to a press release, the man said he had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim knew the suspect.

Detectives are searching for the gunman.

Google Map for coordinates 41.498488 by -81.494142.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.