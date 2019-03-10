× One shot in dispute at Beachwood Place Mall

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Beachwood police have released details on a shooting that took place Saturday night at Beachwood Place Mall.

Around 8:30 p.m., mall security officers and Beachwood police officers say a man was injured in the parking lot of the mall.

According to a press release, the man said he had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim knew the suspect.

Detectives are searching for the gunman.