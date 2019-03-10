Ohio legislators propose new bill to stop state takeover of schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- State Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst) plans to introduce bipartisan legislation with Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport) this week that would repeal portions of House Bill 70.

“Having both sides of the aisle working on this is inspiring,” said Lorain School Board Vice President Tony Dimacchia Sunday.

The 2015 bill brought on state takeovers of local schools in Lorain and throughout the state.

It also brought on dissension and bickering within the Lorain City Schools community.

“It’s good that these legislators are looking at repealing this bill. If not, change it to help public education. Because the current structure does not help public education,” said Dimacchia.

Under Miller’s bill, Academic Distress Commissions will be dissolved and low performing schools will be provided coordinated support services like after-school enrichment and social/health services.

The legislation is expected to be formally introduced this week.