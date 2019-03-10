Julia Ruth Stevens, Babe Ruth’s daughter, dead at 102

Baseball legend Babe Ruth’s daughter, Julia Ruth Stevens, has died.

She was 102.

Her family shared the news in a Facebook post.

She passed away at an assisted living facility in Henderson, Nevada.

Stevens authored three books about her legendary father.

Ruth adopted her at the age of 12 when he married her mother in 1929.

Despite her father’s status as a Yankees legend, Stevens was a Red Sox fan.

Stevens is survived by her son, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.