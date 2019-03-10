Igloo issues cooler recall after video of child getting stuck inside

POMPANO BEACH, Florida – Igloo has recalled eight different coolers, following a scary video shared by a family in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Surveillance video shows 5-year-old Nicholas Wanes climb inside a cooler in the family’s home.
He decided to hide, and the top dropped and locked.
“When it got locked, I was scared,” Nicholas said in an interview with WSVN. “Like, I thought I got locked in there forever. I didn’t notice that the lock closes automatically.”
The cooler is one of eight under recall.
Here is the list:
Contact the company if you have one at 1(888)-257-0934.
