Former governor Kasich on 2020: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do’



AUSTIN, Texas – Former Ohio Governor John Kasich says he doesn’t know yet about 2020.

It has been speculated that Kasich will make a bid for the White House.

In an interview at SXSW, he addressed the rumor.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. At some point there’s an internal clock for all of us and there are deadlines, but they’re not here yet. I’ll tell you this though. I’m not in a Hail Mary. I run when I think I can win. So we assess things just about every week, sometimes everyday, and we’ll see. I’m not closing anything down, I just don’t know.”

Kasich ended his eight years as governor January 14.

“I don’t get into things where I don’t think I can win, and right now, right now, today, inside the Republican Party, I can’t beat him in a primary,” Kasich said. “But we’ll see. That’s today.”

Many Democrats running in 2020 made stops at SXSW.

Kasich is a registered Republican.