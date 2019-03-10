Elyria police investigating after man claims someone shot at his car on the highway
ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police are investigating after a man claims someone shot at his car while he was driving home from work.
According to the police report, it happened on March 7 around 6:15 p.m. on I-90 between the SR-57 exit and the I-80 westbound entrance.
The driver said he heard a loud bang on the front passenger door and thought maybe a rock or some other object hit the vehicle.
He later examined the door and said he found a hole with a bullet lodged inside.
The bullet was handed over to officers as evidence.
A passenger was in the car at the time but was not hurt.