Elyria police investigating after man claims someone shot at his car on the highway

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police are investigating after a man claims someone shot at his car while he was driving home from work.

According to the police report, it happened on March 7 around 6:15 p.m. on I-90 between the SR-57 exit and the I-80 westbound entrance.

The driver said he heard a loud bang on the front passenger door and thought maybe a rock or some other object hit the vehicle.

He later examined the door and said he found a hole with a bullet lodged inside.

The bullet was handed over to officers as evidence.

A passenger was in the car at the time but was not hurt.