East Wayne Fire District reminds residents of Ohio open burn ban after improperly discarded cigarette causes fire

DALTON, Ohio — The East Wayne Fire District is reminding citizens of Ohio’s open burn ban after an improperly discarded cigarette started a fire.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon when the cigarette was discarded from a car.

According to fire officials, quick response from a bystander prevented the fire from spreading.

The Ohio burn ban states that there is to be no outdoor open burning or prescribed fire in the months of March, April, May, October and November between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The ban includes burning of yard waste, trash and debris.

Food waste, dead animals and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt or substances made from petroleum are NEVER to be burned at ANY TIME or PLACE in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the following restrictions also apply:

Fires must be more than 1000 feet from neighbor’s inhabited building

No burning when air pollution alert, warning, or emergency is in effect

Fire/smoke cannot obscure visibility on roadway, railways, or airfields

No waste generated off the premises may be burned

No burning within village or city limits or restricted areas

For more information on the Ohio open burn ban visit the Ohio DNR’s website, here.