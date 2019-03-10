Cleveland police search for suspects in convenient store robbery on city’s west side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a convenient store on the city’s west side.

According to First District Community Relations, the robbery occurred February 15 around 7:20 a.m. at the Convenient Food Mart in the 3600 block of West 106th Street.

Two men reportedly entered the store. One of them were armed with possibly a sawed off shotgun, according to police.

The man with the gun is accused of striking the store clerk in the head twice with the barrel of the gun.

Both suspects then stole money and fled the store, heading westbound on Thrush Avenue.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing black gloves and a black and pink/red backpack.

The identities of these men are currently unknown.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the suspects identities and whereabouts to contact First District Detective Hutchinson at (216) 623-5118.