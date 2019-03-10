× Arkansas lawmaker proposes bill to limit junk food for SNAP recipients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lawmaker in Arkansas wants to limit what kind of junk food someone using food stamps can buy.

According to WTHR, under Rep. Mary Bentley’s proposal, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would not be allowed to spend their benefits on soft drinks, candy, energy drinks or dietary supplements.

She wrote in her bill that the move would help make the state as a whole healthier, “Over consumption of foods, food products, and beverages containing large amounts of sugar increases the risk of obesity, diabetes and other diseases.”

WTHR reports that Rep. Bentley introduced similar legislation in 2017 but it failed to pass.