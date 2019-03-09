Ways to celebrate the thaw, send us your photos

Posted 1:05 pm, March 9, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Everyone can celebrate not being frozen!

Northeast Ohio is beginning to thaw, and we are ready!

How are you enjoying the weekend? Send us your pics by clicking the ‘submit your photo’ button below or email us at tips@fox8.com.

Here are a few ideas of how to mark the occasion.

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.