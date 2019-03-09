Here comes the sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you’re heading out tonight grab your umbrella! Rain showers will start entering the Cleveland area by 5 pm. The heaviest rain will be from 7 pm to 10 pm and the winds will make it hard to hold the umbrella. Rain will be steadiest and heaviest tonight as winds also begin to howl with gusts near 45mph. Even though we hit the mid-50s overnight, most of Sunday afternoon will be in the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky and you’ll be battling the winds most of the morning and afternoon. With the mild start to Sunday we’ll end the weekend with temps in the 30s by the evening hours. Good news: the next few days are quiet with sunshine.

As advertised, end of next week temperatures could briefly head into the 60s (per our long range outlook issued 12 days ago). Temperatures will be trending colder around St. Patrick’s Day.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

