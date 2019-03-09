Rain continues overnight followed by wind on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The heaviest rain will be until 11 p.m. and the winds will make it hard to hold the umbrella. The winds will pick up speed after midnight.

After midnight, the winds will howl even more with gusts near 45 mph.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Even though we hit the mid 50s overnight, most of Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. You’ll be battling the winds most of the morning and afternoon.

With the mild start to Sunday, we’ll end the weekend with temps in the 30s by the evening hours. Good news, the next few days are quiet with sunshine. Pick day of the week: Wednesday when temps could be in the mid 50s.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

