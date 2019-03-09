R. Kelly’s back child support paid, singer released from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOK COUNTY, Illinois - A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's Office reports $161,000 in back child support has been paid for singer R. Kelly, allowing his release from jail.

Kelly, 52, was arrested and jailed Wednesday over failure to pay his ex-wife child support.

In February, a grand jury in Cook County indicted Kelly on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse -- a Class 2 felony -- involving four alleged victims.

The indictment accuses Kelly of sexual acts with three children older than 13 but younger than 17. There is no age range listed for one of the alleged victims. The singer pleaded not guilty.

Kelly was jailed on February 22 and released three days later after posting $100,000 bail.

Kelly has consistently denied any allegations of abuse of women or being sexually involved with underaged girls.<