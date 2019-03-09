× Olmsted Falls murder suspect captured in East Cleveland

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – A man wanted in a homicide in Olmsted Falls has been arrested.

Olmsted Falls Chief of Police Odis Rogers says officers have Antoine Pollard in custody.

Olmsted Falls PD says Pollard was captured in East Cleveland.

He was wanted in a homicide under investigation at a condo on Lake of the Falls Boulevard.

Police said they found a 26-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso Wednesday.

Pollard had been on the run since the shooting death.

The FOX 8 I-Team reports the suspect is jailed in Strongsville. He’s scheduled for a court appearance Monday.