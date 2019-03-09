N.C. lawmakers debating whether to let teachers carry guns, those who do would get pay raise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina lawmakers are once again debating whether to let teachers carry guns after a new proposal surfaced recently.

According to affiliate WGHP, under the "School Security Act," teachers who decide to carry a gun would receive a 5% pay increase. Money for that would be appropriated from the state's general fund and would also cover the cost for basic law enforcement training.

"There’s a lot of talk about how parents should keep their guns locked up at home so having a gun at school that may or may not be accessible to children that just seems like a disaster waiting to happen," said parent Jen Firestone an in interview with WGHP.

Other parents told the TV station they support the idea and think it's necessary.

"As long as the teacher is well vetted and goes through the necessary steps like background -- all of the information that would be needed to allow that person to actually carry a gun," said Brad Firestine.

The bill is currently under review in committee.