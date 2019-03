TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s a boy! The Toledo Zoo is sharing more details about their newest polar bear cub born in December.

He now goes by the name Borealis, which is a nod to the Northern Lights. According to the zoo’s Facebook post, you can also call him “Bo or Boris — just don’t call him late for dinner.”

The zoo said he was checked out by the vet last week and given a clean bill of health.

