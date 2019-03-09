Jennifer Lopez says yes to Alex Rodriguez’s proposal

Jenny from the block got a rock.

“She said yes,” Alex Rodriguez gushed on Instagram as he posted the picture of a very large diamond on the left hand of Jennifer Lopez, who posted the same photo on her Instagram along with eight heart emojis.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the post came just hours after Rodriguez shared a special message about soulmates on his Instagram Story. It read:

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

The baseball legend and the popular entertainer have been dating for about two years.

