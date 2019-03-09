‘It means a lot to us’: Virginia firefighters save American flag from massive fire

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Three firefighters from Hopewell Fire and Rescue are getting national attention for their patriotic act.

They were captured on video saving an American flag as they battled a massive fire at a local Moose Lodge this week.

Two of the men can be seen working together to remove it from the pole while the other hoses down the flames in the background.

"We took the opportunity to go up and save the flag as kind of a symbol of hope," Hopewell Fire Chief Donny Hunter told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday.

He said the community response has been overwhelming.

"The flag means a lot to us, especially in the fire service. We're based on tradition," the Chief said in his interview.

The flag has since been returned to the lodge.

