Florida woman shot boyfriend for snoring too loud, officials say

COCOA, Fla. -- A 47-year-old Florida woman was arrested after allegedly trying to kill her boyfriend because of his loud snoring, according to WKMG.

The shooting reportedly happened Wednesday night in Cocoa, Florida during a domestic violence incident.

Lorie Morin and the victim engaged in a dispute because the man "was snoring loudly." Deputies told the news outlet the dispute escalated and Morin grabbed a shotgun and fired it, striking her boyfriend.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Morin was arrested Friday on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Preliminary investigation revealed the couple had been drinking, according to WKMG.

Both Morin and her boyfriend reportedly told authorities the shooting was accidental.

Morin is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.