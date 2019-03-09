Every Disney movie will be included on Disney Plus streaming service

When Disney Plus launches later this year, you’ll be able to watch everything from Sleeping Beauty to Captain Marvel.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Friday the company’s entire library will be availabe on the new streaming platform, Polygon reported.

Disney traditionally released films to home video for a limited time before returning them to “the vault.”

Now those movies will be available any time.

New shows will also air on the platform.

A launch date has not been set.

And what about the price?

Iger said in November 2017 the plan was to price Disney Plus “substantially below where Netflix is,” CNET reported.

The basic price of Netflix is $8.99. The premium price is $15.99.

You can click here to see the full list of Disney movies.

The list includes the Marvel franchise and Disney Pixar.