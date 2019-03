CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio – As many as 100 people are being rescued at Catawba Island, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 8 the ice broke while people were ice fishing and some people fell in the water.

James Dubbert posted drone video on his Facebook page.

Rescues are underway.

The Ottawa County Sheriff, Coast Guard, Catawba Township police, Catawba Fire and EMS and Put-in-Bay Fire are at the scene.