Daylight Saving Time: Should we spring forward and not fall back?

It’s time again to abide by the old adage to spring forward (though it’s not yet spring) and mark the shift from standard to daylight saving time. The change occurs at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States, so set your clocks an hour ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening, but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns November 3.

Lawmakers in several states have filed legislation to do away with falling back.

Senator Marco Rubio filed a bill to make it permanent nationwide.

The Sunshine Protection Act claims extra light in the evening would decrease robberies by more than 25%.

North Carolina has a bill this session to create a committee to study the impact of daylight saving time.

Polling shows fewer people find daylight saving time useful.

A 2014 Rasmussen poll found that only 33% of people think daylight saving time is “worth the hassle.”