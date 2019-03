× Cleveland police search for missing man

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for a missing man.

Daniel Jeske is 33. He hasn’t been seen since March 6.

He was last seen in the 8700 block of Tompkins Avenue in Cleveland.

He’s 5’8″ and 230 lbs.

If you have any information that can help, call Cleveland police at (216)623-2541.

Other missing cases here.