City of Cleveland releases Amazon bid proposal, gives inside look at incentives offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The City of Cleveland has finally released its proposal that tried to get online giant Amazon to put its second headquarters here.

The documents show the city was basically ready to reshape itself and to offer huge incentives to get Amazon to come to town.

A small portion of the bid, focusing on the transportation infrastructure in Cleveland, had already become public after a court fight.

It took another court battle to get the rest of the bid released.

Here are some highlights from the proposal:

-The total value incentives to Amazon, including tax breaks and grants, would have been about $3.5 billion. That assumed Amazon would bring 40,000 jobs, with roughly a $billion payroll.

-The bid didn't envision a single campus for Amazon, such as where Burke Lakefront Airport is now. Rather, it offered to weave Amazon's headquarters through the heart of downtown and the warehouse district, with some land located on the lake and another portion snaking along the Cuyahoga River. In total, the plan called for about 100 acres of office space.

-An Amazon skyscraper would be built on Public Square, where a parking lot now sits as the anchor of the company's vast presence.

-The state of Ohio offered up to about $1.3 billion. The City of Cleveland offered just over $800 million. Jobs Ohio, the state's private economic development office, had incentives valued at $250 million. Cuyahoga County offered close to $650 million as part of the package.

In the end, the bid from Northeast Ohio didn't make Amazon's list of top 20 cities chosen as finalists.

To read the full bid, CLICK HERE.