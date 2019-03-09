× Man accused of exposing himself to child getting off the bus in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — Carroll County deputies arrested a 45-year-old man from Carrollton on charges of public indecency.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the unnamed suspect is accused of exposing himself to a young child who had gotten off the bus nearby.

Deputies received a tip earlier in the week that the same man has allegedly done this on several occasions. So on Friday, they had a plain clothed officer ride the bus with the child. Unmarked deputies followed close behind.

Officers say they saw the man pull his pajama pants down and expose himself to the victim. He was immediately taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office reports that he later admitted to the accusations.