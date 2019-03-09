2 arrested in Geauga county home burglary, other homes targeted

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Geauga County sheriff has a warning for bad guys.

“Stay out of Geauga County,” he warned in a Facebook post.

This followed the arrest of two suspects in a home burglary.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX 8 the suspects entered a home through an open garage. The suspects then attempted to break-in to two other homes, but didn’t get in, according to deputies.

The sheriff reports one of the homes had home surveilllance cameras that helped invvstigators identify the suspects.

Detectives say the two admitted to stealing.

Most of the stolen property has been recovered.

The suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Augustus Ciresi and 18-year-old Nathan Kinzie.

The sheriff wants to remind people to lock their doors.

He says the suspects are not connected to any other crimes.