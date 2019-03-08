LIVE: Woman accused of trying to steal car with child inside appearing in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman accused of trying to steal a car with a child inside will appear in court Friday.

According to Cleveland police, Candance Hunter, 35, was arrested and charged with kidnapping. The incident happened at the food mart located on East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows Hunter repeatedly trying to gain access to vehicles parked outside the store.

A police report states the mother, who is not identified, left the vehicle running with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat. The child’s mother told officers she went into the store to get her little girl a juice box.

Cleveland police say the mother is not currently charged with any crime.

Surveillance video showed that Hunter did not get very far. Several good Samaritans used their vehicles to block her exit, as the child’s mother was being dragged according to police.

Continuing coverage.