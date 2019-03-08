Wizard World comic con comes to Cleveland this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Calling all self-proclaimed geeks, fanboys, and cos-players! Wizard World comic con has taken over the Huntington Convention Center.

The convention kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday.

The show features everything from comics, movies, and TV, along with vendors and a chance to meet your favorite stars.

The big draw this year, Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa will sign autographs and pose for pictures Saturday. Other stars will also be doing this.

The convention is also time for fans to dress up as their favorite comic book or movie character.

