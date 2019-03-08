Weekend warm up accompanied by Saturday rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Friday’s high of 39°F (and 42°F at Akron-Canton Airport) are finally MUCH closer to the normal highs in the low 40's.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Temperatures:

But it gets even milder this weekend for at least a brief window with the approach of the next storm system cruising in from the northern plains.

The early hours of Saturday will be sunny and pleasant. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon. Most of the rain will fall in the dark hours between Saturday and Sunday:

As advertised, end of next week temperatures could briefly head into the 60's (per our long range outlook issued 12 days ago). Temperatures will be trending colder around St. Patrick’s Day.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.