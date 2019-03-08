× Warrant issued for driver in deadly crash on Interstate 90

CLEVELAND– A warrant was issued for the driver in the crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland that killed a woman.

A sedan, driven by 42-year-old Lawrence A. Berry, crashed into an SUV on the westbound lanes on I-90 on Sunday, Cleveland police said.

The Berry’s car went off the road, crashed through a fence and ended up on North Marginal Road. It also hit a utility pole.

One of the passengers, a 38-year-old woman, died at the scene. A 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for their injuries.

Berry faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and endangering children.