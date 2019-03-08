Video shows Cleveland police rescued kidnapped 2-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Video shows how Cleveland police rescued a toddler after a man stole a car and took off with the child in the back seat.

It happened last month, and the case involved a desperate manhunt, a car chase and a struggle in the street.

The case began one evening at East 30th Street and Carnegie Avenue. Police said a mother left her car running with her 2-year-old daughter inside. The mom went into a gas station, then a man took off with the car and the toddler.

Police body camera video shows an officer pull up to the mother saying, “C’mon hop in.”

That patrol car and others quickly hit the streets searching for the stolen car. Before long, officers can be heard saying, “Guys we got the car. He’s going southbound on 55th. He’s got no lights on," and, “No lights on. Wrong side of the road.”

A car chase then turned into a foot chase when the suspect got out of the vehicle. As officers followed him, one officer also ran to the stolen car and looked in the back seat. Then she called out, “I got the baby!”

Video shows mom and daughter reunited as police chased down the suspect and tackled him.

Police arrested Dwayne Hall. An officer told him, “You almost killed that kid.”

Police didn’t know it at the time, but the I-Team found Hall has a felony record dating back 20 years with about two dozen indictments. Now, charges for this case including abduction, grand theft and more.

We reached out to the mother to ask what she was thinking, leaving the toddler alone in a car. She didn’t want to talk about it.

The video shows Hall talking back to officers at the scene saying, “And I got kids.” An officer answered, “We got kids in the backseat of the car.”

We’ll be watching to see what Hall says in court facing the charges.