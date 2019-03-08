Troopers investigating deadly crash in Wayne County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a 21-year-old man from Jeromesville.

According to a press release, it happened around 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers say Adam Michael was driving down West Old Lincoln Way in a pick up truck when he veered off the road, hit a guard rail, overturned and then landed in a creek. Michael was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

Multiple agencies assisted OHSP, including the Wayne County dive team.

