Texas mom accused of trying to suffocate baby, police say abuse caught on camera

FORTH WORTH, Texas — A 22-year-old woman is accused of trying to suffocate her baby and police say the crime was caught on camera.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit provided to FOX 4, Shawna Bieber had taken her eight-month-old daughter to the hospital in February claiming her daughter had stopped breathing and was turning blue. Doctors and nurses couldn’t find anything medically wrong with the baby, but noticed she would randomly have an elevated heart and respiratory rate with no explanation.

Doctors eventually grew suspicious of the mother after that happened multiple times and decided to put hidden cameras in her room.

The affidavit states that on February 15, Bieber is shown on camera tightening her grip on the baby until she goes limp. Then an oxygen monitor alarm goes off.

“The monitor goes through 2 cycles of audible alarms while the suspect maintains her position with the victim and the victim’s leg remains limp. After the alarm is sounding for at least 30-45 seconds, the suspect leans a lifeless victim back from her chest and places the victim on her back in the crib. The suspect bends down and appears to push the nurse call button,” according to the affidavit given to FOX 4.

FOX 4 reports that Bieber also had a 4-month-old daughter who died in 2016 under similar circumstances.

According to the affidavit, Bieber had told relatives following the February 15 incident that her first daughter had come back as a demon and was trying to take her new baby away. She allegedly told them she put her hand over the baby’s mouth to get rid of the demon.

Bieber is now in custody and facing two counts of injury to a child. Her bond was set at $30,000.

FOX 4 said the baby has been placed with a foster family and reportedly hasn’t had any health problems since.